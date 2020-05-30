Amazon Prime This Week: 38 New Titles

Amazon this week (May 31-June 6) plans to add 38 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including one original program.

The new titles will include Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava, an Amazon original comedy stand-up special starring the aforementioned; The Natural (pictured above), the 1984 baseball drama starring Robert Redford in the title role; Kingpin, the 1998 send-up of bowling starring Woody Harrelson, Bill Murray and Randy Quaid; and season one of The L Word, the Showtime drama about lesbian life in La La Land.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Amazon Prime:

Monday, June 1

Movies

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Incident At Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1996)

Kingpin (1996)

Nate And Hayes (1983)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

The Cookout (2004)

The Natural (1984)

Trade (2007)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Series

Air Warriors: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Annie Oakley: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Doc Martin: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Dragnet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Forsyte Saga: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Growing up McGhee: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Roadkill Garages: Season 1 (Motortrend)Saints and Sinners: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)

Super Why: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

SWV Reunited: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

The Black Death: The World’s Most Devastating Plague (The Great Courses)

The L Word: Season 1 (Showtime)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Saint: Season 1 (Shout! Factory)

Wackey Races: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

Wednesday, June 3

Movies

Takers (2010)

Friday, June 5

Series

*Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava (2020) – Amazon Original special

