How to Watch Quibi On TV

Q. I heard that you can now watch Quibi on TV if you have AirPlay. But how do you do that? Is it too complicated? — Jessie, Reno, Nevada.

Jessie, you can use AirPlay to watch Quibi on TV. But before I explain how, let me offer some background on Quibi for readers who are not familiar with it.

Quibi, which was co-founded by industry veterans Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg, launched last month. The new streaming service offers original series in bite-sized episodes running 10 minutes or less.

Whitman and Katzenberg believe there’s a vast audience for short unscripted programming, particularly among consumers who are frequent users of public transportation. Consequently, they decided to make Quibi an exclusive on mobile devices, such as smart phones and tablets.

That’s right. Unlike Netflix, Hulu, and every other worthwhile streaming service you can think of, there’s no app that allows you to watch Quibi on your television.

That decision backfired in historic proportions when Quibi launched last month during the Coronavirus shutdown. Suddenly, those targeted commuters were sitting at home desperate to watch something on their TVs. But they couldn’t watch Quibi unless they pulled out their phones. And who wanted to watch a tiny phone screen when you were trapped in your living room and could watch your beautiful 60-inch 4K set?

So after watching its initial viewer numbers plummet, Quibi recently announced that you can now watch its programming on a TV by using the Apple AirPlay, found on iPads and iPhones. It’s not a TV app, but at least it’s something.

But is it complicated, you ask?

Here’s how it works.

First, you need a compatible Apple TV streaming device, or an AirPlay 2-compatible Smart TV. (I will list the compatible models below.)

Then, follow these steps:

1. Turn on your TV and/or Apple TV.

2. Make sure your Apple TV or compatible TV are connected to the same WiFi network.

3. Open your Quibi app on your iPhone or iPad.

4. Start an episode and then tap the screen to pull up the menu.

5. Select the AirPlay icon. (It’s a TV screen with a triangle at the bottom.)

6. Select the device (Apple TV or AirPlay-compatible TV) you want to cast to from the AirPlay menu.

7. Enter the code that is displayed on your TV.

Quibi says the episode will then play on your TV. The remote controls, however, will stay on your mobile device.

So is that complicated? Could be easier. But it’s better than nothing. That is, if you want to watch short episodes while sitting at home during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Now, which devices are compatible for AirPlay?

Apple TVs:

Apple TV 3rd Generation (models A1427 & A1469)

Apple TV HD (4th generation, model A1625)

Apple TV 4K (5th generation, model A1842)

AirPlay2-compatible TVs

LG OLED (2019, 2020)

LG NanoCell NANO 9, 8 series (2020)

LG UHD UN 8 series (2020)

LG UHD UN 71 series or above (2020)

LG NanoCell SM 9, 8 series (2019)

LG UHD UM 7, 6 series (2019)

Samsung FHD/HD 4, 5 Series (2018)

Samsung QLED 4K Q6, Q7, Q8, Q9 Series (2018, 2019)

Samsung QLED 8K Q9 Series (2019)

Samsung The Frame Series (2018, 2019)

Samsung Serif Series (2019)

Samsung UHD 6, 7, 8 Series (2018, 2019)

Sony Z8H Series (2020)

Sony A9S Series (2020)

Sony A8H Series (2020)

Sony X95H Series (2020)

Sony X90H Series (2020)

Sony X85H Series (2020)

Sony X80H Series (2020)

Sony Z9G Series (2019)

Sony A9G Series (2019)

Sony X950G Series (2019)

Sony X850G Series (2019 55”, 65”, 75”, and 85” models)

Sony Z9F Series (2018)

Sony A9F Series (2018)

VIZIO OLED (2020)

VIZIO P-Series Quantum X (2019, 2020)

VIZIO P-Series Quantum (2018, 2019, 2020)

VIZIO P-Series (2016, 2017, 2018)

VIZIO M-Series Quantum (2019, 2020)

VIZIO M-Series (2016, 2017, 2018)

VIZIO E-Series (2016, 2017, and 2018 UHD models)

VIZIO V-Series (2019, 2020)

VIZIO D-Series (2018, 2019)

Using an AirPlay TV is requires AirPlay 2 so your mobile device must run iOS 11.4 or later.

Final note: Quibi hopes to add Chromecast next month.

— Phillip Swann

