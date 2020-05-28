DIRECTV Keeps Fox In Local Channel Fight

AT&T has reached a multi-year deal with Fox to allow DIRECTV to offer the network’s programming in approximately 12 rural markets where the satcaster does not provide local channels.

For roughly 25 years, DIRECTV subscribers have been eligible under the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act to receive the signals of network affiliates outside their markets if DIRECTV does not provide their local channels. (The ‘distant’ signals have come from network affiliates such as those in Los Angeles and New York.)

Normally, pay TV viewers are prohibited from receiving ‘distant network signals (DNS)’ because local broadcasters want them to watch their signals. But the law provided an exception for people in remote areas where satcasters were unable to deliver the local signals. (Dish also used to provide distant locals, but no longer has to because it offers the market’s locals in all areas.)

However, Congress last year did not renew the law, and it’s scheduled to expire on June 1, which is why DIRECTV now must make a deal with each network to continue distributing its programming.

Unless AT&T can strike similar agreements with CBS, Fox and NBC, tens of thousands of DIRECTV customers in the 12 rural markets will lose access to network programming such as news updates about the Coronavirus pandemic.

“It is critical for our customers to be able to access network TV programming, especially during this global pandemic,” said Tim McKone, AT&T’s executive vice president of federal relations. “With this agreement, essential workers, like those on oil rigs and long-haul truckers, can stay connected with news and information. We appreciate FOX for putting the interests of consumers first and we hope the other networks follow suit.”

AT&T has urged Congress to pass a temporary extension of the law until 2021, noting that some customers could lose access to important news during the Coronavirus outbreak. But with the June 1 deadline looming, it appears that will not happen.

The National Association of Broadcasters, which has a powerful lobby in Washington, D.C., opposes an extension of the current law, charging that AT&T could deliver the local network signals to the rural residents if it were willing to invest.

Several congressmen have pushed AT&T to resolve the dilemma by distributing each market’s local affiliates. But the company prefers to offer the distant network affiliates.

— Phillip Swann

