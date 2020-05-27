HBO Max: Where Can You Watch It?

Q. I saw your article about HBO Max not being on Roku and Fire TV. So where can you watch it? Which streaming devices? — Karen, Yonkers, New York.

Karen, first let me offer some background on HBO Max for those who are not familiar with AT&T’s new streaming service.

HBO Max, which launched today (May 27), offers the catalog of HBO’s regular programming coupled with non-HBO fare such as Friends (pictured above), South Park and The Big Bang Theory.

AT&T, which owns HBO Max, is betting heavily that it will generate millions of subscribers, and help the company attract business for other AT&T services such as AT&T TV, DIRECTV and its telecommunications offerings.

Now, as you noted, I wrote yesterday that HBO Max is not available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, the two leading streaming devices in the nation. AT&T may secure carriage agreements with one or both in the coming days and weeks, but as of this morning, no deals.

So where can you watch HBO Max?

AT&T says at the HBO Max web site that you can watch on the following devices, using an app or the HBOMax.com web site:

Android phones and tablets (with Android OS 5+)

Android TV (OS 5+)

Apple TV (4th gen and later)

Chromebooks (via HBOMax.com)

Chromecast

iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch (with iOS 12.2+)

PC and Mac computers (via HBOMax.com)

PlayStation 4

Samsung TV (2016+)

Xbox One

The service is also available on Apple TV Channels, Hulu and YouTube TV, although you may need to log in on the HBO Max app on supported devices. Consult each service for more details.

Several pay TV operators such as Charter and Verizon are supporting HBO Max, but they will also require subscribers to use a supported streaming device to watch, using their pay TV credentials.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

