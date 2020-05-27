Amazon In June 2020: Knives Out!

Amazon next month (June 2020) plans to add 53 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including three new originals.

The new titles will include Knives Out (pictured above), the acclaimed 2019 murder mystery film starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson and Michael Shannon in a cast of thousands, or it seems.

Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives the devilish romp a score of 97 out of a possible 100, based on 431 reviews. (That’s as solid a recommendation you will ever see, folks.)

“Knives Out sharpens old murder-mystery tropes with a keenly assembled suspense outing that makes brilliant use of writer-director Rian Johnson’s stellar ensemble,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

Also notable in June: 7500, an Amazon original suspense film starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a young American co-pilot who must fend off terrorists on a flight from Berlin to Paris; Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava, an Amazon original comedy stand-up special starring the aforementioned; and a new season of Pete the Cat, the Amazon original animated series about a music-loving feline.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in June 2020 to Amazon Prime:

June 1

Movies

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Incident At Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1996)

Kingpin (1996)

Nate And Hayes (1983)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

The Cookout (2004)

The Natural (1984)

Trade (2007)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Series

Air Warriors: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Annie Oakley: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Doc Martin: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Dragnet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Forsyte Saga: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Growing up McGhee: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Roadkill Garages: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Saints and Sinners: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)

Super Why: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

SWV Reunited: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

The Black Death: The World’s Most Devastating Plague (The Great Courses)

The L Word: Season 1 (Showtime)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Saint: Season 1 (Shout! Factory)

Wackey Races: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

June 3

Movies

Takers (2010)

June 5

Series

*Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava (2020) – Amazon Original special

June 7

Movies

Equilibrium (2002)

June 12

Movies

Child’s Play (2019)

Knives Out (2019)

June 15

Movies

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

June 18

Movies

Crawl (2019)

June 19

Movies

*7500 (2019) – Amazon Original movie

June 21

Series

Life In Pieces: Seasons 1-4

June 26

Series

*Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1 – Amazon Original series

June 27

Movies

Guns Akimbo (2020)

June 30

Movies

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

One For The Money (2012)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

The Gallows Act II (2019)

