Netflix This Week: Uncut Gems, Space Force

Netflix this week (May 24-30) plans to add 10 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including six originals.

The new titles will include Space Force, a Netflix original comedy series starring Steve Carell as an Air Force general charged with starting a new military unit in outer space. (And if Carell as the star doesn’t sell you, the supporting cast includes John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow and the late and great Fred Willard in his last role.)

Also notable this week: Uncut Gems (pictured above), a dramatic movie starring Adam Sandler as a jewelry store owner in New York whose addiction to living on the edge brings constant chaos and peril. The movie, which is directed by the Sadfie brothers, is reminiscent of an early Scorsese film, and it’s probably not a complete coincidence that Marty serves as an executive producer. Great movie from start to end.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Monday, May 25

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

Tuesday, May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix Original)

Wednesday, May 27

I’m No Longer Here (Netflix Original)

The Lincoln Lawyer

Thursday, May 28

Dorohedoro (Netflix Original)

La corazonada (Netflix Original)

Friday, May 29

Space Force (Netflix Original)

Somebody Feed Phil Season 3 (Netflix Original)

— Phillip Swann

