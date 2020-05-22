Netflix Dropping 66 Titles In June 2020

Netflix says it will drop 66 titles from its streaming lineup in June 2020, including one of ‘peak TV’s’ best shows ever.

The good news is that the streamer will add 101 titles next month as well. But the bad news is that the departures will include seasons one through seven of Mad Men (pictured above), the critically-acclaimed AMC drama about 1960s advertising life starring Jon Hamm.

Also leaving next month: Philadelphia, the absorbing drama about an AIDS patient who’s illegally fired, starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington; Minority Report, Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi classic starring Tom Cruise as a detective who’s accused of murder before he commits it; three Matrix movies starring Keanu Reeves; four Dragonheart movies; Avengers: Infinity War; and five Tremors movies.

Here is the complete list of titles that Netflix will remove from its lineup in June:

Leaving June 1
The King’s Speech

June 3
God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

June 4
A Perfect Man

June 7
Equilibrium
From Paris With Love

June 9
Mad Men: Seasons 1-7

June 10
Standoff

June 11
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norell: Series 1

June 12
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: A New Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

June 13
Cutie and the Boxer

June 16
The Stanford Prison Experiment

June 22
Tarzan
Tarzan II

June 24
Avengers: Infinity War

June 27
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

June 29
The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Seasons 1-2

June 30
21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn’s Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers: Season 1-11
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess

Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish: Season 1

Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold
Kiss the Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless: Season 1
Little Monsters

Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain

The Ring
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodline
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man

