Netflix Dropping 66 Titles In June 2020

Netflix says it will drop 66 titles from its streaming lineup in June 2020, including one of ‘peak TV’s’ best shows ever.

The good news is that the streamer will add 101 titles next month as well. But the bad news is that the departures will include seasons one through seven of Mad Men (pictured above), the critically-acclaimed AMC drama about 1960s advertising life starring Jon Hamm.

Also leaving next month: Philadelphia, the absorbing drama about an AIDS patient who’s illegally fired, starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington; Minority Report, Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi classic starring Tom Cruise as a detective who’s accused of murder before he commits it; three Matrix movies starring Keanu Reeves; four Dragonheart movies; Avengers: Infinity War; and five Tremors movies.

Here is the complete list of titles that Netflix will remove from its lineup in June:

Leaving June 1

The King’s Speech

June 3

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

June 4

A Perfect Man

June 7

Equilibrium

From Paris With Love

June 9

Mad Men: Seasons 1-7

June 10

Standoff

June 11

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norell: Series 1

June 12

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: A New Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

June 13

Cutie and the Boxer

June 16

The Stanford Prison Experiment

June 22

Tarzan

Tarzan II

June 24

Avengers: Infinity War

June 27

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

June 29

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Seasons 1-2

June 30

21

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn’s Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers: Season 1-11

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish: Season 1

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kiss the Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless: Season 1

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

The Ring

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodline

What Lies Beneath

Yes Man

