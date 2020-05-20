Netflix In June 2020: 45 Originals, New Spike Lee

Netflix next month (June 2020) plans to add 101 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 45 originals.

The new titles will include Da 5 Bloods, a Netflix original movie from director Spike Lee about a group of African-American war veterans who return to Vietnam to search for buried gold. The cast includes Chadwick Boseman, Clarke Peters, Delroy Lindo and Giancarlo Esposito.

Lee was originally scheduled to debut Da 5 Bloods at the Cannes Film Festival, but that plan was scrapped thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now it will make its world premiere on Netflix.

Below is the official trailer for Da 5 Bloods:

Also notable next month on Netflix: Season five of Fuller House, a Netflix original sitcom based on the 1980s/90s ABC comedy starring John Stamos and Bob Saget; season two of The Politician, a Netflix original comedy series about a teen who wants to enter politics; (The show was co-created by Ryan Murphy, the genius behind such popular FX shows as American Horror Story and American Crime Story.); and season four of 13 Reasons Why, the Netflix original drama about teen mental illness from executive producer Selena Gomez.

Netflix next month will also add Lady Bird, the comedy/drama starring Laurie Metcalf as a work-weary Mom who struggles to maintain her relationship with her strong-willed daughter, played by Saoirse Ronan; and seasons one through three of Hannibal, the NBC drama based on The Silence of the Lambs.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in June 2020 to Netflix streaming:

June 1

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

June 2

Alone Season 6

Fuller House Season 5, Part 2 (Netflix Original)

True: Rainbow Rescue (Netflix Family)

June 3

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird

Spelling the Dream (Netflix Documentary)

June 4

Baki: The Great Raiti Tournament Saga (Netflix Anime)

Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu? (Netflix Original)

June 5

13 Reasons Why Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (Netflix Film)

Hannibal Seasons 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime (Netflix Film)

Queer Eye Season 5 (Netflix Original)

June 6

Queen of the South Season 4

June 7

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Volume 6

June 8

Before I Fall

June 10

Curon (Netflix Series)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 5

Lenox Hill (Netflix Documentary)

Middle Men

My Mister Season 1

Reality Z (Netflix Original)

June 11

Pose Season 2

June 12

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Film)

Dating Around Season 2 (Netflix Original)

F Is for Family Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Jo Koy: In His Elements (Netflix Comedy Special)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 2 (Netflix Family)

One Piece: Alabasta

One Piece: East Blue

One Piece: Enter Chopper and the Winter Island

One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line

Pokemon Journeys: The Series (Netflix Family)

The Search (Netflix Original)

The Woods (Netflix Original)

June 13

Alexa & Katie Part 4 (Netflix Family)

How to Get Away With Murder Season 6

Milea

June 14

Marcella Season 3 (Netflix Original)

June 15

Underdogs

June 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias Part 2 (Netflix Original)

June 18

A Whisker Away (Netflix Anime)

The Order Season 2 (Netflix Original)

June 19

Babies Part 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Father Soldier Son (Netflix Documentary)

Feel the Beat (Netflix Film)

Floor Is Lava (Netflix Original)

Lost Bullet (Netflix Film)

Girls from Ipanema Season 2 (Netflix Original)

One-Way to Tomorrow (Netflix Film)

The Politician Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Rhyme Time Town (Netflix Family)

Wasp Network (Netflix Film)

June 21

Goldie

June 22

Dark Skies

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix Comedy Special)

June 24

Athlete A (Netflix Documentary)

Crazy Delicious (Netflix Original)

Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aqui (Netflix Film)

June 26

Amar y vivir (Netflix Original)

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix Film)

Home Game (Netflix Documentary)

Straight Up

June 29

Bratz: The Movie

June 30

Adu (Netflix Film)

BNA (Netflix Anime)

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (Netflix Comedy Special)

