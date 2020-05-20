Netflix In June 2020: 45 Originals, New Spike Lee

Netflix next month (June 2020) plans to add 101 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 45 originals.
The new titles will include Da 5 Bloods, a Netflix original movie from director Spike Lee about a group of African-American war veterans who return to Vietnam to search for buried gold. The cast includes Chadwick Boseman, Clarke Peters, Delroy Lindo and Giancarlo Esposito.
Lee was originally scheduled to debut Da 5 Bloods at the Cannes Film Festival, but that plan was scrapped thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now it will make its world premiere on Netflix.
Below is the official trailer for Da 5 Bloods:
Also notable next month on Netflix: Season five of Fuller House, a Netflix original sitcom based on the 1980s/90s ABC comedy starring John Stamos and Bob Saget; season two of The Politician, a Netflix original comedy series about a teen who wants to enter politics; (The show was co-created by Ryan Murphy, the genius behind such popular FX shows as American Horror Story and American Crime Story.); and season four of 13 Reasons Why, the Netflix original drama about teen mental illness from executive producer Selena Gomez.
Netflix next month will also add Lady Bird, the comedy/drama starring Laurie Metcalf as a work-weary Mom who struggles to maintain her relationship with her strong-willed daughter, played by Saoirse Ronan; and seasons one through three of Hannibal, the NBC drama based on The Silence of the Lambs.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in June 2020 to Netflix streaming:
June 1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
June 2
Alone Season 6
Fuller House Season 5, Part 2 (Netflix Original)
True: Rainbow Rescue (Netflix Family)
June 3
Killing Gunther
Lady Bird
Spelling the Dream (Netflix Documentary)
June 4
Baki: The Great Raiti Tournament Saga (Netflix Anime)
Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu? (Netflix Original)
June 5
13 Reasons Why Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (Netflix Film)
Hannibal Seasons 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime (Netflix Film)
Queer Eye Season 5 (Netflix Original)
June 6
Queen of the South Season 4
June 7
Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Volume 6
June 8
Before I Fall
June 10
Curon (Netflix Series)
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 5
Lenox Hill (Netflix Documentary)
Middle Men
My Mister Season 1
Reality Z (Netflix Original)
June 11
Pose Season 2
June 12
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Film)
Dating Around Season 2 (Netflix Original)
F Is for Family Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Jo Koy: In His Elements (Netflix Comedy Special)
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 2 (Netflix Family)
One Piece: Alabasta
One Piece: East Blue
One Piece: Enter Chopper and the Winter Island
One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line
Pokemon Journeys: The Series (Netflix Family)
The Search (Netflix Original)
The Woods (Netflix Original)
June 13
Alexa & Katie Part 4 (Netflix Family)
How to Get Away With Murder Season 6
Milea
June 14
Marcella Season 3 (Netflix Original)
June 15
Underdogs
June 16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
June 17
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias Part 2 (Netflix Original)
June 18
A Whisker Away (Netflix Anime)
The Order Season 2 (Netflix Original)
June 19
Babies Part 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Father Soldier Son (Netflix Documentary)
Feel the Beat (Netflix Film)
Floor Is Lava (Netflix Original)
Lost Bullet (Netflix Film)
Girls from Ipanema Season 2 (Netflix Original)
One-Way to Tomorrow (Netflix Film)
The Politician Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Rhyme Time Town (Netflix Family)
Wasp Network (Netflix Film)
June 21
Goldie
June 22
Dark Skies
June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix Comedy Special)
June 24
Athlete A (Netflix Documentary)
Crazy Delicious (Netflix Original)
Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aqui (Netflix Film)
June 26
Amar y vivir (Netflix Original)
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix Film)
Home Game (Netflix Documentary)
Straight Up
June 29
Bratz: The Movie
June 30
Adu (Netflix Film)
BNA (Netflix Anime)
George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (Netflix Comedy Special)
