Hulu to Drop 34 Titles In June 2020

Hulu says it will drop 34 titles next month from its subscription Video on Demand service, including some classic films.

The good news is that the streamer will add 122 titles next month as well. But the departures will include some classic movies such as GoodFellas, Martin Scorsese’s crime drama starring Ray Liotta, Robert DeNiro and Joe Pesci; Quentin Tarantino’s two Kill Bill Bruce Lee-inspired action movies starring Uma Thurman; Blazing Saddles, Mel Brooks’ send-up of westerns; and The Green Mile, the 1999 prison drama starring Tom Hanks.

More good news is that Hulu will not drop these titles until June 30, which gives you five weeks to watch them before they leave.

Here is the complete list of titles that Hulu will remove from its lineup in June:

Departing June 30

Aeon Flux (2005)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Blue City (1986)

Demolition Man (1993)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who (2008)

Dr. T. and the Women (2000)

Foxfire (1996)

Get Smart (2008)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

GoodFellas (1990)

Grown Ups (2010)

House of D (2005)

I Am Legend (2007)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

Let Me In (2010)

Monster House (2006)

Phone Booth (2003)

Repentance (2014)

Romancing the Stone (1984)

The Boost (1988)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Eternal (1998)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Jewel of the Nile (1985)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010)

The Mexican (2001)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

