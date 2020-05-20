Disney+ In June 2020: 44 New Titles, 19 Originals

Disney+ next month (June 2020) plans to add 44 new TV shows and movies to its streaming service, including 19 originals.

The new titles will include Artemis Fowl, a Disney+ original movie which stars Ferdia Shaw as the descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds who must save his kidnapped father. The film was originally slated to debut in movie theaters this year, but was shuttled to Disney+ due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also notable in June 2020: It’s a Dog Life With Bill Farmer, four new episodes in the Disney+ original series about canines; all six episodes of Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 (pictured above), a Disney+ original documentary about the sequel to the animated blockbuster for kids; and the season finale of Be Our Chef, a Disney+ original cooking competition show featuring two families who must make some taste treats for Disney theme parks.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in June 2020 to Disney+:

June 5

Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)

America’s Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)

Secrets of Wild India (S1)

The Greeks (s1)

Weird but True! (S1-2)

Wild Hawaii (S1)

Women of Impact: Changing the World

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef Season Finale – “The Spectacular”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 106 – “Visualization”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 131 – “101 Dalmatians: Onesie”

One Day at Disney Episode 127 – “George Montano: Plasterer”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 104 – “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor”

Disney Insider Episode 106 – “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Rail

June 12

Mighty Med (S1-2)

The Liberty Story

The Story of the Animated Drawing

Walt & El Grupo

Disney+ Originals

Artemis Fowl

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 105 – “The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 107 – “Score”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 132 – “Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss”

One Day at Disney Episode 128 – “Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative

June 19

101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)

Big Sur: Wild California

Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)

Schoolhouse Rock (S1)

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

Disney+ Originals

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season Finale – “Connections”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 106 – “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 133 – “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles”

One Day at Disney Episode 129 – “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host”

June 26

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Raven’s Home (S3)

Tarzan

Tarzan II

Disney+ Originals

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 Season Premiere, all 6 episodes available

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 107 – “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 134 – “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”

One Day at Disney Episode 130 – “Marc Smith: Story Artist”

