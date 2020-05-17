Netflix This Week: 15 New Titles, 10 Originals

Netflix this week (May 17-23) plans to add 15 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 10 originals.

The new titles will include Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything, a Netflix original stand-up comedy special starring the aforementioned Grammy and Emmy winner; The Lovebirds, a Netflix original romantic comedy movie starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani as a warring couple who accidentally entangle themselves in a murder mystery; season two of Selling Sunset, a Netflix original reality series featuring ruthless real estate agents in Los Angeles; and Sweet Magnolias, a Netflix original romance drama about three women in South Carolina.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, May 17

Soul Surfer

Monday, May 18

The Big Flower Fight (Netflix Original)

Tuesday, May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix Original)

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix Original)

Trumbo

Wednesday, May 20

Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall (Netflix Original)

The Flash Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez (Netflix Original)

Friday, May 22

Control Z (Netflix Original)

History 101 (Netflix Original)

Just Go with It

The Lovebirds (Netflix Original)

Selling Sunset Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Saturday, May 23

Dynasty Season 3

— Phillip Swann

