Netflix This Week: 15 New Titles, 10 Originals

By TV Answer Man in netflix, Television on
No comments

Netflix this week (May 17-23) plans to add 15 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 10 originals.

The new titles will include Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything, a Netflix original stand-up comedy special starring the aforementioned Grammy and Emmy winner; The Lovebirds, a Netflix original romantic comedy movie starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani as a warring couple who accidentally entangle themselves in a murder mystery; season two of Selling Sunset, a Netflix original reality series featuring ruthless real estate agents in Los Angeles; and Sweet Magnolias, a Netflix original romance drama about three women in South Carolina.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, May 17
Soul Surfer

Monday, May 18
The Big Flower Fight (Netflix Original)

Tuesday, May 19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix Original)
Sweet Magnolias (Netflix Original)
Trumbo

Wednesday, May 20
Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall (Netflix Original)
The Flash Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez (Netflix Original)

Friday, May 22
Control Z (Netflix Original)
History 101 (Netflix Original)
Just Go with It
The Lovebirds (Netflix Original)
Selling Sunset Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Saturday, May 23
Dynasty Season 3

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Tags:

Published by TV Answer Man

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than two decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.