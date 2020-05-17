Netflix This Week: 15 New Titles, 10 Originals

Netflix this week (May 17-23) plans to add 15 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 10 originals.
The new titles will include Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything, a Netflix original stand-up comedy special starring the aforementioned Grammy and Emmy winner; The Lovebirds, a Netflix original romantic comedy movie starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani as a warring couple who accidentally entangle themselves in a murder mystery; season two of Selling Sunset, a Netflix original reality series featuring ruthless real estate agents in Los Angeles; and Sweet Magnolias, a Netflix original romance drama about three women in South Carolina.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:
Sunday, May 17
Soul Surfer
Monday, May 18
The Big Flower Fight (Netflix Original)
Tuesday, May 19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix Original)
Sweet Magnolias (Netflix Original)
Trumbo
Wednesday, May 20
Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall (Netflix Original)
The Flash Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez (Netflix Original)
Friday, May 22
Control Z (Netflix Original)
History 101 (Netflix Original)
Just Go with It
The Lovebirds (Netflix Original)
Selling Sunset Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Saturday, May 23
Dynasty Season 3
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann