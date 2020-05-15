Hulu In June 2020: Oh, The Horror!

Hulu next month (June 2020) plans to add 122 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including five originals.

The new titles will include Shirley, which stars Elisabeth Moss as real-life horror writer Shirley Jackson whose tempestuous marriage is further enflamed when she and her husband ( Michael Stuhlbarg) encounter a quirky but naïve young couple. (Sounds like Edward Albee’s ghost was on the set.)

Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives the movie a score of 97 out of a possible 100, based on 37 reviews.

“A concoction of fact and magical realism, which may frame the film as a radically more exciting cousin to Stephen Daldry’s Virginia Woolf-centered, triptych drama The Hours,” writes Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com.

Also notable in June: Crossing Swords, a Hulu original series starring Nicholas Hoult as a young peasant whose dream job at the royal castle turns into a nightmare thanks to some horny monarchs, and dastardly crooks; a new episode of Into the Dark, the Hulu original horror anthology. (This installment stars Judy Greer as a nervous woman whose anxiety rises when she learns her support dog kills anyone who adds more stress to her life.); and Taste the Nation, a Hulu original show starring cookbook author Padma Lakshmi who takes her audience on a journey of American food cultures.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Hulu in June 2020:

June 1

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Match Game: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Children’s Hospital: Complete Series (Adult Swim)

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Adult Swim)

10 Year Plan (2014)

4th Man Out (2015)

Above & Beyond (2014)

Almost Adults (2016)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino (1995)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Constantine (2005)

Dave (1993)

Digging for Fire (2015)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

Happily N’Ever After (2007)

Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)

Honey (2003)

Honey 2 (2011)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)

Kingpin (1996)

Losing Isaiah (1995)

Meet Me In Montenegro (2014)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Mo’ Money (1992)

My Girl (1991)

My Girl 2 (1994)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

October Sky (1999)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Sex Drive (2008)

The American President (1995)

The Cookout (2004)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Scout (1994)

The Tuxedo (2002)

The Wood (1999)

The X-Files (1998)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Trade (2007)

Treading Water (2013)

True Romance (Director’s Cut) (1993)

Undertow (2004)

Up in the Air (2009)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)

Women and Sometimes Men (2017)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Zardoz (1974)

Available June 2

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

Available June 4

Miss Snake Charmer (2020)

Available June 5

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Shirley (2020)

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

Available June 6

The Appearance (2018)

Available June 7

Where’s Waldo?: Complete Season 1 (Dreamworks)

Available June 8

My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)

Radiant: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Available June 9

The Best of The Bachelor: Series Premiere (ABC)

Available June 10

Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 7 (OWN)

Available June 12

Crossing Swords: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Good Boy: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Don’t: Series Premiere (ABC)

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

Child’s Play (2019)

Awakenings (1990)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Available June 13

Eye in the Skye (2015)

Dragonheart (1996)

Windtalkers (2002)

Available June 15

Pan (2015)

Breakup at a Wedding (2013)

Dustwalker (2020)

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

Available June 16

Brockmire: Complete Season 4 (IFC)

Larry Crowne (2011)

Available June 17

Nostalgia (2018)

Available June 18

Buffaloed (2020)

Crawl (2019)

Available June 19

Love Victor: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Bean (1997)

Gigli (2003)

Hart’s War (2002)

La Bamba (1987)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Out of Sight (1998)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Zoom (2006)

Available June 21

The Chi: Complete Season 3 (Showtime)

Available June 22

Clemency (2019)

XX (2017)

Available June 25

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (2020)

Charlie’s Angels (2019)

Available June 29

Carrion (2020)

Available June 30

The Gallows Act II (2019)

One For The Money (2012)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

6 Souls (2013)

That’s My Boy (2012)

