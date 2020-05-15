HBO Holding Free Preview This Weekend

DIRECTV, Comcast, U-verse, Cox, Verizon, and Optimum are among the pay TV providers that are offering a free preview of HBO this weekend.

The preview, which extends until Sunday, May 17, also includes HBO’s sister channel, Cinemax.

The sneak peek is designed to showcase HBO’s new limited series, I Know This Much Is True (pictured above), which stars Mark Ruffalo in dual roles as twin brothers who are struggling with family secrets and mental illness. The debut episode airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

In addition to the Ruffalo series, viewers can catch a new episode of Insecure, the HBO comedy series starring Issa Rae as well as movies such as Bad Education, Downton Abbey, and The Art of Racing in the Rain.

Several smaller cable services are also offering the free HBO/Cinemax preview. Consult your on-screen guides for further information. (Note: Dish is not offering the free preview because it does not carry HBO due to a carriage dispute.)

Comcast this weekend is also wrapping up its annual ‘Watchathon’ event which offers free programming from more than 70 channels. See this article for more information.

— Phillip Swann

