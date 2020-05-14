DIRECTV Offers Free HBO Max For 1 Year

DIRECTV is offering new subscribers a free year of HBO, and access to HBO Max, AT&T’s new streaming service which debuts May 27.

The free HBO offer has been in place for a few weeks, but the satcaster has sweetened the pot by including HBO Max as well. (Note: The offer is for the Choice plan and above; the Entertainment package does not include the offer.)

HBO Max, which will normally cost $14.99 a month, will include the programming available from HBO as well as non-HBO shows and movies such as Friends, The Big Bang Theory, South Park, Wonder Woman (pictured), The Wizard of Oz and The Matrix.

There will also be some original shows, and content from AT&T-owned channels such as the Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and Turner Classic Movies. (To learn more about HBO Max, see our article here.)

DIRECTV says at its web site that its HBO subscribers will be able to access HBO Max through the HBO Max app or HBOMax.com with their log-in credentials. (Free access to HBO Max will also be available to existing DIRECTV customers who pay the regular $15 a month fee for HBO.)

After the free year of HBO and HBO Max expires, you will be auto-renewed at the regular monthly rate unless you cancel the channel. (Note: The DIRECTV offer to new subscribers requires a two-year agreement for the entire satellite TV service.)

AT&T TV, a new streaming offering from AT&T, is also providing a free year of HBO/HBO Max to new customers.

While the offers are for new customers, DIRECTV has been known to provide similar benefits to existing customers if they call and request them.

— Phillip Swann

