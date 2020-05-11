Hulu: Why You Can’t Get the $4.99 Showtime Deal

Q. I read your article about getting Showtime for $4.99 at Hulu. I tried it and it wouldn’t work. How come? I thought you said they had that deal! — Renee, Waco, Texas.

Renee, trust me, Hulu is offering Showtime for $4.99 a month. But there are two possibilities why you couldn’t get it.

1. The Hulu promo price, which is available until May 18, is good for new and ‘eligible’ returning Showtime customers on Hulu. The streamer does not specify which returning Showtime subscribers are eligible so it’s possible you are a returning customer who does not fit the qualifications.

2. Even if you are a Hulu subscriber who has never subscribed to Showtime, you are not eligible if your Hulu subscription is part of the Disney+ bundle. As you may know, since last November, Disney has been offering a package of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 a month. Many consumers are now getting Hulu as part of that bundle, and if you are, you’re not eligible for the Showtime deal.

If you are a Disney bundle subscriber, and you want to take advantage of Hulu’s $4.99 Showtime offer, you’ll have to unsubscribe from the bundle and then order Hulu directly. (Prices start at $5.99 a month.) However, take note, if you’re a returning Showtime subscriber, it may still not work.

Renee, sorry for the confusion, but many promotional prices come with fine print. When I write about a special offer, I try to explain how these deals work, but the explanation sometimes gets lost in the excitement of seeing the offer.

Hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

Pictured above: Showtime’s Homeland, starring Claire Danes.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

