Netflix This Week: 17 New Shows, Interactive TV

Netflix this week (May 10-16) plans to add 17 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 13 originals.

The new titles will include Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend (pictured above), a new ‘Interactive TV’ episode in Netflix’s original comedy series starring Ellie Kemper (The Office).

“Fans will be able to make choices on behalf of our characters, taking different story paths with, of course, different jokes,” show executive producer Tina Fey recently told an industry confab, according to Vulture.com.

Also notable this week: Trial By Media, a Netflix original documentary chronicling how the media may have played a role in determining the verdict of six heavily-publicized cases.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Monday, May 11

Bordertown Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (Netflix Original)

Trial by Media (Netflix Original)

Tuesday, May 12

True: Terrific Tales (Netflix Original)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix Original)

Wednesday, May 13

The Wrong Missy (Netflix Original)

Thursday, May 14

Riverdale Season 4

Friday, May 15

Chichipatos (Netflix Original)

District 9

I Love You, Stupid (Netflix Original)

Inhuman Resources (Netflix Original)

Magic for Humans Season 3 (Netflix Original)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 5 (Netflix Original)

White Lines (Netflix Original)

Saturday, May 16

La reina de Indias y el conquistador (Netflix Original)

Public Enemies

United 93

