Having Trouble Streaming Hulu? Do This!

Q. I’ve been having one problem after another with Hulu over the last month or so. Buffering. Freezing picture and the picture breaks up. Also had trouble logging in. About ready to get rid for it. Do you have any ideas before I do on how to fix all these problems? — Shelley, Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Shelley, you’re not the only one who has experienced technical issues with Hulu in the last several weeks. The streamer’s live and subscription Video on Demand services have been plagued with numerous snafus such as those you describe.

Hulu says the problems have been resolved, but subscribers continue to post messages on social media sites saying they are still encountering issues.

So what can you do if you experience a technical issue with Hulu? The streamer recommends these five tips on how to fix it:

1. Close the Hulu app by exiting it, and exiting all other apps you may have running on the device, whether it’s a computer, mobile device, or TV-based set-top. Then try opening Hulu again to see if the problem has been resolved. If that doesn’t work, go to #2:

2. Perform a power cycle by turning off your device (and the modem and router). Then wait 60 seconds or so and turn the power back on. If that doesn’t fix it, go to: #3

3. Check your Internet connection; it’s possible that your WiFi speed is slower than you think which could be causing picture interruptions. You can check your speed at speedtest.net. If your Internet speed seems okay (at least 10 Mbps on average), go to #4:

4. Test other apps on your device, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime or HBO Now. Are they having similar problems? If so, the problem isn’t Hulu. It’s your connection, or device. But if the other apps are working fine, go to #5:

5. Delete and reinstall Hulu. Sometimes the app itself is the cause; it might be having issues because it’s corrupted in some way. I have personally found that deleting and reinstalling is often the solution to common technical issues with an app.

Of course, if Hulu is having problems on its end, there’s nothing you can really do to resolve it. You’ll just have to wait until the streamer finds a fix.

Shelley, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

