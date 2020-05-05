Q. During the Coronavirus shutdown, I have developed a new appreciation for DVDs and Blu-ray discs. You don’t have to worry about the Internet going down like it can with streaming. So my question is does Netflix still offer DVDs by mail? I would like to start getting them in the mail again. — Denise, Galveston, Texas.

Denise, you will happy to hear that Netflix still offers DVD/Blu-ray service, and roughly two million people still subscribe to it as of the company’s last financial report. There’s no doubt that Netflix will phase out the disc-by-mail operation sooner than later. But for now, it’s still good to go, and here’s how it works:

For $7.99 a month, you can rent one disc at a time, but there’s no limit on how many discs you can rent during the month. There are no late fees and Netflix will ship you the disc for free. (You also get an envelope for free returns.) The first month is free and you can cancel anytime.

For $11.99 a month, the plan is exactly the same except you can rent two discs at a time.

Netflix says the discs (you can rent either DVDs or Blu-ray; most titles are available in either format) will arrive in one to three business days or less. When you are finished watching the disc, you place it in the prepaid red envelope and put it in the mail.

Once the post office receives the disc, Netflix will ship another disc from your list of previously chosen titles.

While Netflix’s disc lineup is smaller than its streaming catalog, it’s still fairly impressive with such titles as Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Game of Thrones, 1917 and Bombshell among many others. You can learn more about Netflix’s DVD service here.

