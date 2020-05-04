Hulu Offers Showtime For $4.99

Hulu is now offering the Showtime premium channel for $4.99 a month for three months. That would be a $18 savings over the three months. (Showtime normally costs $10.99 a month.)

Showtime is the home of such original series as Billions (pictured above; season five debuted last night), Shameless, The Affair and Homeland as well as movies including Green Book, Hustlers and Five Feet Apart.

The Hulu promo price, which is available until May 18, is good for new and ‘eligible’ returning Showtime customers on Hulu. (The streamer does not specify which returning Showtime subscribers would be eligible.) You also have to have a Hulu subscription which starts at $5.99 a month.

While the $4.99 a month price is good for three months, you can cancel at any time. The price will automatically rise to $10.99 a month after the three months are over if you don’t cancel.

The Showtime on Hulu subscription allows you to watch the channel’s programming on the Showtime app which is available on such streaming devices as Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. You also can watch Showtime on Hulu using the following devices:

– Apple iPhone & iPad (running iOS 10 or newer)

– Android phones & tablets (running 5.0 or newer)

– Roku

– Fire TV & Fire Stick

– Apple TV (4th generation)

– Chromecast

– Xbox One & Xbox 360

– PlayStation 3 & PlayStation 4

– Samsung (select TV models)

– Hulu.com using a Mac or PC browser

— Phillip Swann

