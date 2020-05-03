Q. I heard that you can get a cheap price now on HBO. Do you know the details? I have HBO now so is there a way for me to get it cheaper? — Gary, Scottsdale, Arizona.

Gary, if you have HBO, you might want to cancel. Let me explain why.

AT&T, which owns HBO, plans to launch a new edition of the premium channel, called HBO Max, on May 27. HBO Max, which will be available on Smart TVs, streaming devices, mobile devices, and computers, will feature the usual HBO catalog as well as programming from non-HBO sources such as The Big Bang Theory, Friends, and Doctor Who. (Pictured above: HBO’s Succession.)

Now this is why you might want to cancel HBO and sign up for HBO Max.

AT&T is offering HBO Max now for $11.99 a month, $3 less than the usual price for HBO on cable and satellite, and HBO Now, the streaming version of the pay TV channel. (Yes, there are a lot of HBOs; gets confusing, huh?)

The promo offer is good until May 27. And once you order, the promo price won’t expire for 12 months. (You don’t have to keep the service for 12 months, however; you can cancel at any time.)

Even better, once you order HBO Max, you get instant access to HBO Now as part of the deal. So you can cancel HBO Now, or the pay TV HBO, and start getting it for $3 less each month. Plus, you’ll get HBO Max when it launches on May 27.

AT&T says the promo price is only available to new subscribers, and returning eligible HBO Now subscribers. It’s unclear what makes you an ‘eligible’ returning subscriber so if you have trouble ordering HBO Max, here’s a trick. (There’s always a trick.)

If your e-mail address is rejected when you try to order because you are not an ‘eligible’ returning customer, simply input a different e-mail address. (It’s easy to get a different e-mail address; just go to Yahoo or Google or countless other services that offer free e-mail.) You will then be able to subscribe because the new e-mail address is not included in HBO Now’s database of former subscribers.

Gary, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

