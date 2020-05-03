Netflix This Week: 15 New Titles, Seinfeld Special

Netflix this week (May 3-9) plans to add 15 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 10 originals.

The new titles will include Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, a Netflix original stand-up special from the aforementioned megastar of a certain NBC sitcom; and season two of Dead to Me, the Netflix original comedy/drama starring Christina Applegate who befriends a quirky woman (Linda Cardellini) while trying to solve her husband’s mysterious death.

RottenTomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gave season one of Dead to Me a score of 86 out of a possible 100, based on 50 reviews.

“Dead to Me doesn’t always deliver on the gallows humor that it promises, but the sterling duo of Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini elevates the series above its pulpier aspects — offering a deeply moving relationship shaped by mutual grief,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Monday, May 4

Arctic Dogs

May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix Original)

May 6

Workin’ Moms Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Thursday, May 7

Scissor Seven Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Friday, May 8

18 regali (Netflix Original)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Netflix Original)

Dead to Me Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Eddy (Netflix Original)

The Hollow Season 2 (Netflix Original)

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Rust Valley Restorers Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Valeria (Netflix Original)

Saturday, May 9

Charmed Season 2

Grey’s Anatomy Season 16

— Phillip Swann

