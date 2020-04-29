Coronavirus: Best Buy Resumes In-Home Service

Best Buy has announced that it will resume home visits for electronics installations and repairs, more than one month after it stopped the practice due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

In an e-mail yesterday to Best Buy customers, company CEO Corie Berry said the decision to stop in-home visits was driven by a desire to protect both employees and customers. However, the retailer now believes that in-home service can be done safely thanks to social distancing practices and a slowing of the virus.

“Now, a month later, the world has learned much more about the virus, and we’ve taken the time to build what we believe are the right processes, acquire the right equipment, and create the right employee training,” Berry wrote. “In short, we believe we’ve learned how to perform essential work in your home safely, for both you and our employees.”

“As a result,” she added, “we are pleased to announce that we are returning to the kind of in-home work many customers have been asking for—the kind that fixes what’s broken, installs what’s missing, and improves the very technology we all need now more than ever. Our employees will follow new safety guidelines before, during and after an in-home visit that meet or exceed CDC guidance. These requirements will apply equally to any third party entering your home on our behalf.”

Best Buy, which has offered curbside, contactless pick-up service during the outbreak, also revealed that it will soon open some stores so consumers can shop in person. Berry did not say when, but said customers initially will need to make appointments to shop in the store.

“We are planning how we will begin welcoming customers back into a number of our stores across the country,” Berry said. “At some point soon, we will invite customers to shop Best Buy in person, in innovative ways that follow strict social distancing practices and use proper protective equipment. Any in-store shopping experience will initially be by appointment only, and we look forward to bringing this experience to some of you soon.”

Best Buy’s policy changes come as many states across the country begin to ‘re-open’ for business. While infection rates remain high, health officials believe the curve is flattening thanks to social distancing and the nationwide shutdown.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

