Hulu Suffering More Technical Snafus

By TV Answer Man in hulu, Television on
No comments

Hulu this morning is experiencing widespread technical difficulties, including login problems and error codes when subscribers try to watch shows. The issues is affecting  both its live service and the subscription Video on Demand offering, according to customer posts at social media sites.

Downdetector.com, which tracks online outages, says roughly 3,000 people are now online posting complaints about Hulu, an indicator that the problem is affecting a large number of subscribers.

According to the subscriber posts, the technical issues began several hours ago.

As of 8:15 a.m. ET, Hulu’s Twitter customer service team has not acknowledged that there is a systemwide problem.

The streamer has frequently suffered major technical snafus over the last few weeks with more people using it to pass the time during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Tags:

Published by TV Answer Man

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than two decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.