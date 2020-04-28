Hulu Suffering More Technical Snafus

Hulu this morning is experiencing widespread technical difficulties, including login problems and error codes when subscribers try to watch shows. The issues is affecting both its live service and the subscription Video on Demand offering, according to customer posts at social media sites.

Downdetector.com, which tracks online outages, says roughly 3,000 people are now online posting complaints about Hulu, an indicator that the problem is affecting a large number of subscribers.

According to the subscriber posts, the technical issues began several hours ago.

Woke up. 3:30 am…wrestled with idea of getting up. Talked myself in to working out with treat of watching a show on Hulu before work. Finish workout. Sit down to chill. HULU IS DOWN! WTH? @hulu @hulu_support #HuluDown pic.twitter.com/T6Itd0dOxo — Kevin Lohenry (@lohenryUSCPA) April 28, 2020

@hulu I pay to much for my service to not be working…. it’s 2020 fix it!!! #HuluDown — AJ Jam (@ajjam) April 28, 2020

As of 8:15 a.m. ET, Hulu’s Twitter customer service team has not acknowledged that there is a systemwide problem.

The streamer has frequently suffered major technical snafus over the last few weeks with more people using it to pass the time during the Coronavirus outbreak.

