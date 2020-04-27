Coronavirus: It’s the Last Week For Free HBO

If you haven’t taken advantage of HBO’s free programming offer for Coronavirus shut-ins, it will end this Friday.

The premium channel this month began offering 500 free hours of programming including such HBO original shows as The Sopranos, The Wire, Veep, True Blood, Six Feet Under, Ballers, Barry, Silicon Valley, and Succession (pictured).

The free shows, and dozens of movies and HBO original documentaries, are available on various streaming devices and pay TV services. See this article for how to watch them.

While the gesture is designed to aid Americans looking to pass the time during the outbreak, it has also served to generate interest in HBO prior to its launch of HBO Max on May 27.

HBO Max will be a new streaming service that will include the HBO catalog as well as other programming such as Big Bang Theory and Friends.

— Phillip Swann

