Netflix This Week: 53 New Titles

Netflix this week (April 26-May 2) plans to add 53 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 21 originals.

The new titles will include Hollywood (pictured above), a Netflix original dramatic miniseries from Ryan Murphy (Feud, American Crime Story) about becoming a star while fighting racial and cultural barriers in post-war Tinseltown. The cast includes Darren Criss, Jim Parsons, Queen Latifah, and Jake Picking as Rock Hudson.

Also notable this week: Never Have I Ever, a Netflix original series starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as a high school girl who manages to turn tragedy into comedy; Into the Night, a Netflix original sci-fi series about a group of travelers who discovers that the Sun is killing us all; three Underworld movies; two Back to the Future films; and The Patriot, the revolutionary war drama starring Mel Gibson.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Monday, April 27

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever — Netflix Original

Wednesday, April 29

A Secret Love — Netflix Documentary

Extracurricular — Netflix Original

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — Netflix Documentary

Nadiya’s Time to Eat — Netflix Original

Summertime — Netflix Original

Thursday, April 30

Dangerous Lies — Netflix Film

Drifting Dragons — Netflix Anime

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut — Netflix Original

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — Netflix Film

The Victims’ Game — Netflix Original

Friday, May 1

All Day and a Night (Netflix Original)

Almost Happy (Netflix Original)

Get In (Netflix Original)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (Netflix Original)

The Half of It (Netflix Original)

Hollywood (Netflix Original)

Into the Night (Netflix Original)

Medici: The Magnificent Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Mrs. Serial Killer (Netflix Original)

Reckoning Season 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

