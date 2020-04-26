Netflix This Week: 53 New Titles

Netflix this week (April 26-May 2) plans to add 53 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 21 originals.
The new titles will include Hollywood (pictured above), a Netflix original dramatic miniseries from Ryan Murphy (Feud, American Crime Story) about becoming a star while fighting racial and cultural barriers in post-war Tinseltown. The cast includes Darren Criss, Jim Parsons, Queen Latifah, and Jake Picking as Rock Hudson.
Also notable this week: Never Have I Ever, a Netflix original series starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as a high school girl who manages to turn tragedy into comedy; Into the Night, a Netflix original sci-fi series about a group of travelers who discovers that the Sun is killing us all; three Underworld movies; two Back to the Future films; and The Patriot, the revolutionary war drama starring Mel Gibson.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:
Sunday, April 26
The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — Netflix Original
Monday, April 27
Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever — Netflix Original
Wednesday, April 29
A Secret Love — Netflix Documentary
Extracurricular — Netflix Original
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — Netflix Documentary
Nadiya’s Time to Eat — Netflix Original
Summertime — Netflix Original
Thursday, April 30
Dangerous Lies — Netflix Film
Drifting Dragons — Netflix Anime
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut — Netflix Original
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — Netflix Film
The Victims’ Game — Netflix Original
Friday, May 1
All Day and a Night (Netflix Original)
Almost Happy (Netflix Original)
Get In (Netflix Original)
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (Netflix Original)
The Half of It (Netflix Original)
Hollywood (Netflix Original)
Into the Night (Netflix Original)
Medici: The Magnificent Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Mrs. Serial Killer (Netflix Original)
Reckoning Season 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
