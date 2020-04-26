Hulu This Week: 42 New Titles

Hulu this week (April 26-May 2) plans to add 42 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including several classic films.

The new titles will include The Graduate, the coming-of-age comedy starring Dustin Hoffman, Katherine Ross and Ann Bancroft; GoodFellas (pictured above), the Martin Scorsese-directed crime drama starring Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci and Robert DeNiro, and two Batman films, The Dark Knight and Batman Begins, with Christian Bale in the cowl.

Also notable this week: Two Friday the 13th slasher films; The Patriot, the revolutionary war drama starring Mel Gibson; and The Green Mile, the 1999 prison drama starring Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Hulu:

April 29

Footloose (2011)

May 1

Bloom: Complete Season 2 (Stan)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Batman Begins (2005)

Billy the Kid (2013)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Demolition Man (1993)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Gloria (2014)

GoodFellas (1990)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

House of D (2005)

Megamind (2010)

Men With Brooms (2002)

Molly (1999)

Monster House (2006)

Mutant Species (1995)

Pathology (2008)

Planet 51 (2009)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Some Kind of Hero (1982)

Soul Food (1997)

Sprung (1997)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Tamara (2006)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Graduate (1967)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Patriot (2000)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Treasure Hounds (2017)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Walking Tall (1973)

