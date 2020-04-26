Amazon Prime This Week: 47 New Titles

Amazon this week (April 26-May 2) plans to add 47 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including one original.

The new titles will include Upload (pictured above), an Amazon original sci-fi comedy from Greg Daniels (The Office) about a society where you can upload yourself into an imaginary (maybe) heaven. The 10-episode first season stars Robbie Amell as Nathan who struggles coping with the so-called perfect after life while Andy Allo plays Nora, his heavenly guide.

Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives the show a score of 83 out of a possible 100 based on six reviews.

“Despite being a story set in the afterlife tackling themes of capitalism and loss of privacy, Upload is at heart deeply human and deeply funny,” writes Adam Chitwood of Collider.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Amazon Prime:

April 29

Movies

Footloose (2011)

May 1

10 Fingers of Steel (1973)

A Cadaver Christmas (2011)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)

Who Saw Her Die? (1980)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ’70s (2014)

Fearless Young Boxer (1979)

Five Fingers of Steel (1982)

Friday The 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)

Gloria (2014)

Green Dragon Inn (1977)

House Of D (2005)

Torso (1973)

I Hate Tom Petty (2013)

Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)

Inferno (1980)

Night Train Murders (1975)

Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye (1973)

The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)

Lakeboat (2000)

Daughters of Darkness (1971)

Pathology (2008)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977)

Some Kind Of Hero (1982)

Sprung (1997)

The Final Countdown (1980)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Walking Tall (1973)

Series

Upload: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

African Hunters: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Western Ever)

Born to Explore: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Boss: Season 1 (STARZ)

Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Good Karma Hospital: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

In The Cut: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)

Inspector Lewis: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Pinkalicious: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Rosehaven: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Seaside Hotel: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

