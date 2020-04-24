DIRECTV: Free NFL Sunday Ticket For Existing Customers

DIRECTV is providing the NFL Sunday Ticket package for free to at least some existing customers, according to a few dozen subscriber posts at social media sites such as DBS Talk, Satellite Guys and Twitter.

The subscribers say they’ve received e-mails this week saying they will receive the 2020 Sunday Ticket Max plan for free as thanks for being a DIRECTV customer.

“You’re getting 2020 NFL Sunday Ticket Max On Us,” the e-mail begins. “Thanks for being a DIRECTV customer! We don’t want you to miss a single play this season. With 2020 NFL Sunday Ticket Max, you can catch every minute of every out-of-market game every Sunday — on us.”

No need for Vikings Season Tickets anymore. Thank You Direc TV for free NFL SUNDAY TICKET FOR THE 2020 SEASON ! pic.twitter.com/j6Af1MBvWk — DARYL CLARKE (@cabster212) April 24, 2020

The Sunday Ticket Max plan, which normally costs $395 a year, includes the out-of-market NFL games as well as the Red Zone Channel and the capacity to stream the games on various devices. The Ticket’s base plan, which costs $293, does not include the Red Zone Channel nor the streaming feature.

For the past few years, DIRECTV has included the Sunday Ticket for free in certain packages for new customers. What’s unclear is whether the satcaster is now doing the same for all existing customers, or just some based on their past histories such as how long they’ve been a customer and how much they spend.

DIRECTV in 2014 signed an eight-year deal with the NFL to exclusively carry the Sunday Ticket for a reported $12 billion. Considering the carriage cost, it would seem unlikely that DIRECTV would give the Ticket for free to all subscribers. The TV Answer Man has asked AT&T, which owns DIRECTV, for an explanation and will report back here if we get one.

The free Sunday Ticket could be part of AT&T’s effort to keep more DIRECTV subscribers from dropping service. The telco reported this week that DIRECTV and U-verse combined for a net loss of 897,000 subscribers in the first quarter. The two services have lost seven million customers since AT&T purchased DIRECTV in 2015.

For at least one customer, the free Sunday Ticket is already working:

Just found out @DIRECTV is giving me NFL Sunday Ticket Max 2020 for free. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/w583pvZsEj — Tom Rodriguez (@TomRodriguezDC) April 24, 2020

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

