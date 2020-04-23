Netflix In May 2020: 98 New Titles, 49 Originals

Netflix next month (May 2020) plans to add 98 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 49 originals.
The new titles will include Uncut Gems, the brilliant 2019 dramatic movie starring Adam Sandler as a jewelry store owner whose gambling addiction leads him to a variety of unwise life decisions including a major wager on a NBA playoff game featuring Kevin Garnett. The cast includes the aforementioned Garnett, Eric Bogosian, Judd Hirsch and Idina Menzel.
Rottentomatoes.com gives Uncut Gems a score of 92 out of a possible 100 based on 313 critical reviews.
“It’s a breathless journey that captures the exhilaration and the hopelessness of living life on the edge. It’s a gamble that pays off, and then some,” writes Adam Graham of The Detroit News.
Also notable in May: Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, a Netflix original stand-up special from the aforementioned megastar of a certain NBC sitcom; Hollywood (pictured above), a Netflix original dramatic miniseries from Ryan Murphy (Feud, American Crime Story) about becoming a star in post-war Tinseltown; season two of Dead to Me, the Netflix original comedy/drama starring Christina Applegate who befriends a quirky woman (Linda Cardellini) while trying to solve her husband’s mysterious death; Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend, a new episode in Netflix’s original comedy starring Ellie Kemper (The Office); and Space Force, a Netflix original comedy series starring Steve Carell as an Air Force general charged with starting a new military unit in outer space. (And if Carell as the star doesn’t sell you, the supporting cast includes John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow and Fred Willard.)
Here’s the complete lineup of new titles coming in May 2020 to Netflix streaming:
May 1
All Day and a Night (Netflix Original)
Almost Happy (Netflix Original)
Get In (Netflix Original)
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (Netflix Original)
The Half of It (Netflix Original)
Hollywood (Netflix Original)
Into the Night (Netflix Original)
Medici: The Magnificent Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Mrs. Serial Killer (Netflix Original)
Reckoning Season 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
May 4
Arctic Dogs
May 5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix Original)
May 6
Workin’ Moms Season 4 (Netflix Original)
May 7
Scissor Seven Season 2 (Netflix Original)
May 8
18 regali (Netflix Original)
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Netflix Original)
Dead to Me Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Eddy (Netflix Original)
The Hollow Season 2 (Netflix Original)
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Rust Valley Restorers Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Valeria (Netflix Original)
May 9
Charmed Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy Season 16
May 11
Bordertown Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (Netflix Original)
Trial by Media (Netflix Original)
May 12
True: Terrific Tales (Netflix Original)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix Original)
May 13
The Wrong Missy (Netflix Original)
May 14
Riverdale Season 4
May 15
Chichipatos (Netflix Original)
District 9
I Love You, Stupid (Netflix Original)
Inhuman Resources (Netflix Original)
Magic for Humans Season 3 (Netflix Original)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 5 (Netflix Original)
White Lines (Netflix Original)
May 16
La reina de Indias y el conquistador (Netflix Original)
Public Enemies
United 93
May 17
Soul Surfer
May 18
The Big Flower Fight (Netflix Original)
May 19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix Original)
Sweet Magnolias (Netflix Original)
Trumbo
May 20
Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall (Netflix Original)
The Flash Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez (Netflix Original)
May 22
Control Z (Netflix Original)
History 101 (Netflix Original)
Just Go with It
The Lovebirds (Netflix Original)
Selling Sunset Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series Season 2 (Netflix Original)
May 23
Dynasty Season 3
May 25
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems (Netflix original)
May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix Original)
May 27
I’m No Longer Here (Netflix Original)
The Lincoln Lawyer
May 28
Dorohedoro (Netflix Original)
La corazonada (Netflix Original)
May 29
Space Force (Netflix Original)
Somebody Feed Phil Season 3 (Netflix Original)
May 31
High Strung Free Dance
