Netflix In May 2020: 98 New Titles, 49 Originals

Netflix next month (May 2020) plans to add 98 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 49 originals.

The new titles will include Uncut Gems, the brilliant 2019 dramatic movie starring Adam Sandler as a jewelry store owner whose gambling addiction leads him to a variety of unwise life decisions including a major wager on a NBA playoff game featuring Kevin Garnett. The cast includes the aforementioned Garnett, Eric Bogosian, Judd Hirsch and Idina Menzel.

Rottentomatoes.com gives Uncut Gems a score of 92 out of a possible 100 based on 313 critical reviews.

“It’s a breathless journey that captures the exhilaration and the hopelessness of living life on the edge. It’s a gamble that pays off, and then some,” writes Adam Graham of The Detroit News.

Also notable in May: Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, a Netflix original stand-up special from the aforementioned megastar of a certain NBC sitcom; Hollywood (pictured above), a Netflix original dramatic miniseries from Ryan Murphy (Feud, American Crime Story) about becoming a star in post-war Tinseltown; season two of Dead to Me, the Netflix original comedy/drama starring Christina Applegate who befriends a quirky woman (Linda Cardellini) while trying to solve her husband’s mysterious death; Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend, a new episode in Netflix’s original comedy starring Ellie Kemper (The Office); and Space Force, a Netflix original comedy series starring Steve Carell as an Air Force general charged with starting a new military unit in outer space. (And if Carell as the star doesn’t sell you, the supporting cast includes John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow and Fred Willard.)

Here’s the complete lineup of new titles coming in May 2020 to Netflix streaming:

May 1

All Day and a Night (Netflix Original)

Almost Happy (Netflix Original)

Get In (Netflix Original)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (Netflix Original)

The Half of It (Netflix Original)

Hollywood (Netflix Original)

Into the Night (Netflix Original)

Medici: The Magnificent Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Mrs. Serial Killer (Netflix Original)

Reckoning Season 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

May 4

Arctic Dogs

May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix Original)

May 6

Workin’ Moms Season 4 (Netflix Original)

May 7

Scissor Seven Season 2 (Netflix Original)

May 8

18 regali (Netflix Original)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Netflix Original)

Dead to Me Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Eddy (Netflix Original)

The Hollow Season 2 (Netflix Original)

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Rust Valley Restorers Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Valeria (Netflix Original)

May 9

Charmed Season 2

Grey’s Anatomy Season 16

May 11

Bordertown Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (Netflix Original)

Trial by Media (Netflix Original)

May 12

True: Terrific Tales (Netflix Original)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix Original)

May 13

The Wrong Missy (Netflix Original)

May 14

Riverdale Season 4

May 15

Chichipatos (Netflix Original)

District 9

I Love You, Stupid (Netflix Original)

Inhuman Resources (Netflix Original)

Magic for Humans Season 3 (Netflix Original)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 5 (Netflix Original)

White Lines (Netflix Original)

May 16

La reina de Indias y el conquistador (Netflix Original)

Public Enemies

United 93

May 17

Soul Surfer

May 18

The Big Flower Fight (Netflix Original)

May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix Original)

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix Original)

Trumbo

May 20

Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall (Netflix Original)

The Flash Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez (Netflix Original)

May 22

Control Z (Netflix Original)

History 101 (Netflix Original)

Just Go with It

The Lovebirds (Netflix Original)

Selling Sunset Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series Season 2 (Netflix Original)

May 23

Dynasty Season 3

May 25

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems (Netflix original)

May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix Original)

May 27

I’m No Longer Here (Netflix Original)

The Lincoln Lawyer

May 28

Dorohedoro (Netflix Original)

La corazonada (Netflix Original)

May 29

Space Force (Netflix Original)

Somebody Feed Phil Season 3 (Netflix Original)

May 31

High Strung Free Dance

