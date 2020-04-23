Amazon Prime In May 2020: 62 New Titles, 7 Originals

Amazon next month (May 2020) plans to add 62 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including seven originals.

The new titles will include Seberg, an Amazon original movie starring Kristen Stewart as the real-life French actress, Jean Seberg (Breathless), whose career was damaged in the 1960s after she engaged in taboo-breaking romances, and controversial racial politics.

Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives the movie a score of just 38 out of a possible 100 based on 113 reviews.

“Seberg’s frustratingly superficial treatment of a fascinating true story does a disservice to its subject — and Kristen Stewart’s performance in the central role,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

Also notable in May 2020: Upload, an Amazon original sci-fi comedy from Greg Daniels (The Office) about a society where you can upload yourself into an imaginary environment; The Goldfinch, an Amazon original movie starring Ansel Elgort as the son of a woman who’s killed in a bombing; The Last Narc, an Amazon original four-part docuseries on the murder of DEA agent Kiki Camarena; and season two of Homecoming, an Amazon original series starring Janelle Monae as a woman who wakes up in a rowboat with no memory of how she got there, or who she is.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in May 2020 to Amazon Prime:

May 1

10 Fingers of Steel (1973)

A Cadaver Christmas (2011)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)

Who Saw Her Die? (1980)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ’70s (2014)

Fearless Young Boxer (1979)

Five Fingers of Steel (1982)

Friday The 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)

Gloria (2014)

Green Dragon Inn (1977)

House Of D (2005)

Torso (1973)

I Hate Tom Petty (2013)

Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)

Inferno (1980)

Night Train Murders (1975)

Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye (1973)

The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)

Lakeboat (2000)

Daughters of Darkness (1971)

Pathology (2008)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977)

Some Kind Of Hero (1982)

Sprung (1997)

The Final Countdown (1980)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Walking Tall (1973)

Series

*Upload: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

African Hunters: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Western Ever)

Born to Explore: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Boss: Season 1 (STARZ)

Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Good Karma Hospital: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

In The Cut: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)

Inspector Lewis: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Pinkalicious: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Rosehaven: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Seaside Hotel: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

May 3

Series

The Durrells: Season 4

May 7

Movies

The Hustle (2019)

May 8

Movies

*The Goldfinch – Amazon Original movie (2020)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)

Specials

*Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal – Amazon Original special

May 10

Movies

Jack And Jill (2011)

May 11

Series

Alias: Seasons 1-5

May 15

Movies

*Seberg – Amazon Original movie (2020)

Series

*The Last Narc: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

May 17

Series

Poldark: Season 5

May 19

Movies

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial By Fire (2019)

May 22

Movies

Rocketman (2019)

Series

*Homecoming: Season 2 – Amazon Original series

May 23

Movies

Come To Daddy (2020)

May 25

Movies

The Tracker (2019)

May 29

Movies

*The Vast Of Night – Amazon Original movie (2020)

— Phillip Swann

