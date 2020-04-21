How to Watch Amazon Prime Without Internet

Q. I read your article about watching Netflix without using the Internet. Can this be done with Amazon Prime? — Tammy, Macon, Georgia.

Tammy, you’re right. Netflix allows you to watch many shows without having to connect to the Internet, which is a very good thing these days. With so many family members at home now due to the Coronavirus outbreak, our home WiFi networks are getting taxed to the max. It’s a nice backup to be able to watch some of your favorite shows and movies without the Internet in case you lose it, or simply want to take a family member or two off the network.

But what about Amazon Prime, you ask? The answer is yes and here’s how:

First, you can only download (watching titles offline) on mobile devices: Apple and Android phone and tablets as well as on the Amazon Fire tablet apps. But if you’re using one of those, then:

1. Download the Amazon Prime app (if you haven’t already done so.)

2. Open the Amazon Prime app

3. Tap the movie, episode, or season you would like to download

4. Tap DOWNLOAD (It’s underneath the PLAY button.)

After a minute or so, the downloaded title will then appear in your download icon, which looks like an arrow pointing down at a straight line. (It’s usually next to the Search and Home icons.)

Once there, you can watch the title without being connected to the Internet. The title will stay in your download file for as long as you remain an Amazon Prime subscriber.

Amazon says there are thousands of titles available for download, such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (pictured), Bosch, Hunters, Fleabag, The Man In the High Castle, Jack Ryan and many others. Also note that you can download an entire season at the same time. (It normally takes a minute or so to download each hour of content.)

Last point: Some downloads can require a large amount of space so you’ll want to keep an eye on your storage limits in your phone or tablet. You can delete a download after watching it by tapping the Delete Download tab.

Tammy, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

