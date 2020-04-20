Hulu In May 2020: 91 New Titles, 3 Originals

Hulu next month (May 2020) plans to add 91 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including three originals.

The new titles will include Into the Dark: Delivered, a new episode in Hulu’s original horror anthology series. This installment focuses on a pregnant mother who discovers a dark force has evil plans for her baby.

Also notable in May: The complete season two of Ramy, a Hulu original comedy starring Ramy Youssef as a millennial Muslim-American whose yearning for the party life conflicts with his spiritual life; and Solar Opposites, a Hulu original animated series about a dysfunctional family from Outer Space who must hide in America’s Bible Belt.

Hulu will also debut some classic movies such as The Graduate (pictured), the coming-of-age comedy starring Dustin Hoffman, GoodFellas, the Martin Scorsese-directed crime drama, and two Batman films, The Dark Knight and Batman Begins.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in May 2020 to Hulu:

May 1

Bloom: Complete Season 2 (Stan)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Batman Begins (2005)

Billy the Kid (2013)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Demolition Man (1993)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Gloria (2014)

GoodFellas (1990)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

House of D (2005)

Megamind (2010)

Men With Brooms (2002)

Molly (1999)

Monster House (2006)

Mutant Species (1995)

Pathology (2008)

Planet 51 (2009)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Some Kind of Hero (1982)

Soul Food (1997)

Sprung (1997)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Tamara (2006)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Graduate (1967)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Patriot (2000)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Treasure Hounds (2017)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Walking Tall (1973)

May 5

Vikings: Season 6A (History)

May 8

Solar Opposites Season 1 (Hulu original)

Into the Dark: Delivered (Hulu original)

Spaceship Earth (2020)

May 12

The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall: Special (ABC)

May 15

The Great, Season 1 (Hulu original)

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Seasons 37 – 39 (Food Network)

Fast N’ Loud: Complete Season 15 (Discovery Channel)

Gold Rush: Complete Season 8 (Discovery Channel)

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2 (ID)

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 12 & 13 (HGTV)

Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Discovery Channel)

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13 & 14 (TLC)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

Open Door: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

On the Market: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Molly Tries: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Andy Explores: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Handcrafted : Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

From the Test Kitchen: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

It’s Alive with Brad: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Drag Me: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

73 Questions: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Community en Español: Complete Series (NBC)

It’s a Disaster (2012)

May 19

Story Of The Soaps: Special (ABC)

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial by Fire (2019)

May 20

Ultimate Tag: Series Premiere (Fox)

May 22

Holey Moley: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

To Tell The Truth: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Rocketman (2019)

Premature (2020)

Top End Wedding (2019)

Painter and the Thief (2020)

May 25

The Tracker (2019)

May 26

I Still Believe (2020)

May 28

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

May 29

Ramy, complete Season 2 (Hulu original)

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020)

