Netflix This Week: 18 New Titles, New Ricky Gervais

Netflix this week (April 19-25) plans to add 18 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 14 originals.

The new titles will include season two of After Life, the Netflix original comedy/drama series starring Ricky Gervais as a widower who discovers truth is the best therapy for depression.

Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gave season one a score of 72 out of a possible 100 based on 42 reviews.

“After Life’s first season teeters tonally between dark comedy and affecting drama, but Ricky Gervais’ poignant performance illuminates new sides of the actor’s talent,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

Also notable this week: Extraction (pictured above), a Netflix original film starring Chris Hemsworth as a mercenary hired to rescue the kidnapped son of a crime kingpin. David Harbour of Netflix’s Stranger Things also stars.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Monday, April 20

Cooked with Cannabis — Netflix Original

The Midnight Gospel — Netflix Original

The Vatican Tapes

Tuesday, April 21

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz — Netflix Comedy Special

Wednesday, April 22

Absurd Planet — Netflix Original

Circus of Books — Netflix Documentary

El silencio del pantano — Netflix Film

The Plagues of Breslau — Netflix Film

The Willoughbys — Netflix Film

Win the Wilderness — Netflix Original

Thursday, April 23

The House of Flowers : Season 3 — Netflix Original

Friday, April 24

After Life: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Extraction — Netflix Film

Hello Ninja: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill — Netflix Comedy Special

Saturday, April 25

The Artist

Django Unchained

— Phillip Swann

