Netflix This Week: 18 New Titles, New Ricky Gervais

Netflix this week (April 19-25) plans to add 18 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 14 originals.
The new titles will include season two of After Life, the Netflix original comedy/drama series starring Ricky Gervais as a widower who discovers truth is the best therapy for depression.
Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gave season one a score of 72 out of a possible 100 based on 42 reviews.
“After Life’s first season teeters tonally between dark comedy and affecting drama, but Ricky Gervais’ poignant performance illuminates new sides of the actor’s talent,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.
Also notable this week: Extraction (pictured above), a Netflix original film starring Chris Hemsworth as a mercenary hired to rescue the kidnapped son of a crime kingpin. David Harbour of Netflix’s Stranger Things also stars.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:
Monday, April 20
Cooked with Cannabis — Netflix Original
The Midnight Gospel — Netflix Original
The Vatican Tapes
Tuesday, April 21
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz — Netflix Comedy Special
Wednesday, April 22
Absurd Planet — Netflix Original
Circus of Books — Netflix Documentary
El silencio del pantano — Netflix Film
The Plagues of Breslau — Netflix Film
The Willoughbys — Netflix Film
Win the Wilderness — Netflix Original
Thursday, April 23
The House of Flowers : Season 3 — Netflix Original
Friday, April 24
After Life: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Extraction — Netflix Film
Hello Ninja: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill — Netflix Comedy Special
Saturday, April 25
The Artist
Django Unchained
— Phillip Swann