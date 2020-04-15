What Is Peacock? How Do You Get It?

Q. I heard on the TV this morning that Comcast was starting something called Peacock. What is that and how do I get it? I’m a Comcast subscriber. — Aaron, Boston.

Aaron, Peacock is a new streaming offering from NBC Universal, which is owned by Comcast. Peacock’s premium plan, which debuted today, is now available at no extra cost to Xfinity X1 and Flex subscribers. (Peacock will be rolled out in phases to Comcast customers so you might have to wait before it’s added to your Xfinity On Demand menu.)

Peacock Premium features more than 15,000 hours of current and classic TV shows such as Law & Order: SVU, 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights (pictured above) as well as movies such as Jurassic Park, Psycho, E.T. and Ray. There’s kids shows such as Curious George, Where’s Waldo? and Cleopatra in Space, and Comcast is also promising live sports (when they return), early access to NBC late night shows such as Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, and news updates, too.

When Peacock launches nationwide on July 15, the premium edition will cost $4.99 a month for non-Xfinity customers. If you want the premium Peacock without ads, it will cost an extra $5 a month.

There will also be a free version featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies and shows. You will be able to watch Peacock free or premium on mobile devices, computers and laptops, and many streaming devices.

Comcast says it’s launching Peacock earlier than expected due to the growing need for more home entertainment thanks to the Coronavirus shutdown.

“Now more than ever there is a need for a free quality streaming service that can provide viewers with both the information they need to stay informed and entertainment they seek to escape the moment,” said Matt Strauss, chairman of Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

