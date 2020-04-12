Netflix This Week: 18 New Titles, New Tiger King

Netflix this week (April 12-18) plans to add 18 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 13 originals.
The new titles will include a new episode of Tiger King, the much-talked about documentary featuring ‘Joe Exotic,’ a big cat caretaker who was convicted of engineering a murder-for-hire plot to kill a Florida rival. Joel McHale, former Community star and Soup host, interviews some of the documentary’s participants, including Jeff Lowe, who took over the Oklahoma zoo after Joe Exotic went to prison.
Also notable this week: Sergio, a Netflix original film about an United Nations diplomat who’s trapped in a building in Iraq after a bomb blast; and Too Hot to Handle, a Netflix original reality series about a group of young singles who must stay celibate to win a $100,000 prize.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:
Sunday, April 12
Tiger King, episode eight (Netflix original)
April 14
Chris D’Elia: No Pain — Netflix Comedy Special
Wednesday, April 15
The Innocence Files — Netflix Documentary
Outer Banks — Netflix Original
Thursday, April 16
Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Fauda: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos — Netflix Comedy Special
Jem and the Holograms
Friday, April 17
Betonrausch — Netflix Film
#blackAF — Netflix Original
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) — Netflix Film
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 — Netflix Family
Legado en los huesos — Netflix Film
Sergio — Netflix Film
Too Hot to Handle — Netflix Original
Saturday, April 18
The Green Hornet
— Phillip Swann