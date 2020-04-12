Netflix This Week: 18 New Titles, New Tiger King

Netflix this week (April 12-18) plans to add 18 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 13 originals.

The new titles will include a new episode of Tiger King, the much-talked about documentary featuring ‘Joe Exotic,’ a big cat caretaker who was convicted of engineering a murder-for-hire plot to kill a Florida rival. Joel McHale, former Community star and Soup host, interviews some of the documentary’s participants, including Jeff Lowe, who took over the Oklahoma zoo after Joe Exotic went to prison.

Also notable this week: Sergio, a Netflix original film about an United Nations diplomat who’s trapped in a building in Iraq after a bomb blast; and Too Hot to Handle, a Netflix original reality series about a group of young singles who must stay celibate to win a $100,000 prize.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, April 12

Tiger King, episode eight (Netflix original)

April 14

Chris D’Elia: No Pain — Netflix Comedy Special

Wednesday, April 15

The Innocence Files — Netflix Documentary

Outer Banks — Netflix Original

Thursday, April 16

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Fauda: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos — Netflix Comedy Special

Jem and the Holograms

Friday, April 17

Betonrausch — Netflix Film

#blackAF — Netflix Original

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) — Netflix Film

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 — Netflix Family

Legado en los huesos — Netflix Film

Sergio — Netflix Film

Too Hot to Handle — Netflix Original

Saturday, April 18

The Green Hornet

