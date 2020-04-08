Coronavirus: Verizon FiOS Stops In-Home Service

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Verizon FiOS announced yesterday that its technicians will no longer enter customer homes to install new service or do repair work on existing ones.

The telco, which offers video and Internet service, joins Comcast in discontinuing in-home service for new customers. However, while Comcast is still doing in-home service for existing homes, Verizon has decided to stop entering the home for both new and existing service.

“As a result of COVID-19, we are taking precautions to keep our employees and customers safe,” the company says. “At this time, our technicians will not be able to enter your home or business to install new services or to do repair work. Qualified orders will be provided self-install options, or you may proceed with placing an order for a technician-required installation and it will be held for future appointment priority. You will receive notification to select an installation date when we resume operations.”

Verizon urges customers to search its online Support page for tips if they are having issues with their video or Internet service.

Comcast announced in late March that it would stop in-home service for new customers soon after a company service technician in Bloomfield, New Jersey died from Coronavirus complications. The technician had done service in several Bloomfield homes a few weeks before he died.

Most pay TV services, such as DIRECTV and Dish, are still doing in-home installations, and service work on existing customer homes. The companies say their technicians are following CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidelines, and some are strongly recommending self-activation kits.

— Phillip Swann

