YouTube TV: Can You Fast-Forward Past Ads?

Q. I am thinking of getting YouTube TV, but I was wondering if you can fast-forward past the ads like you can on my cable DVR? I have gotten very used to doing that, so there’s no way I’m turning back now. — Carl, Bowie, Maryland.

Carl, before I answer, a little background on YouTube TV.

The live streaming service offers roughly 70 channels for $49.99 a month. The lineup includes ESPN, FS1, USA Network, Fox News, CNN, among other basic cable channels, and the local network affiliates in many markets. You can also add certain premium channels a la carte, such as Showtime, Starz and Epix.

YouTube TV offers DVR recording with unlimited recording, which means there’s no limit on simultaneous recordings. You can also stream your recording wherever you are, and your recordings are maintained for nine months.

But can you fast-forward past ads when you watch them?

YouTube TV says you can “typically fast-forward through ads on recorded programs once they’ve aired on live TV.”

Typically means that it’s the usual practice, but there may be certain shows or networks that will prohibit fast-forwarding the ads. I am not aware of any in particular, but YouTube TV is couching its promise just in case.

And there’s another possible catch.

If you record a show that’s also available in YouTube TV’s Video on Demand library, the On Demand version will sometimes play back instead of your recording. And YouTube TV usually does not permit fast-forwarding past ads in On Demand shows.

Carl, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

