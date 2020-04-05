Netflix This Week: 9 New Originals

Netflix this week (April 5-11) plans to add 10 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including nine originals.

The new titles will include The Main Event, a Netflix original film about an 11-year-old who schemes to join the WWE; Brews Brothers, a Netflix original comedy series starring Alan Aisenberg and Mike Castle as two estranged brothers who wind up co-running a brewery; and Love Wedding Repeat (pictured above), a Netflix original romantic comedy film starring Olivia Munn in a Rashomon-like look at a marriage ceremony.

Also notable this week: The Killing of a Sacred Deer, a 2017 psychological drama starring Colin Farrell as a successful surgeon who befriends a teenage boy who mysteriously becomes ill. Nicole Kidman plays Farrell’s wife.

“Working as a profound meditation on karma, predestination and guilt and a proper scary movie, (The Killing of a Sacred Deer) is near career-best work from all involved. Be warned: this is tough stuff,” writes Andrew Lowry of Empire Magazine.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Monday, April 6

The Big Show Show — Netflix Family

Tuesday, April 7

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-’20, Part 3 — Netflix Original

Thursday, April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — Netflix Anime

Friday, April 10

Brews Brothers — Netflix Original

LA Originals — Netflix Documentary

La vie scolaire — Netflix Film

Love Wedding Repeat — Netflix Film

The Main Event — Netflix Film

Tigertail — Netflix Film

Note: There have been reports that Netflix this week will release a new episode of the controversial documentary, Tiger King, but the streamer has yet to confirm this.

— Phillip Swann

