Coronavirus: HBO Offers Free Sopranos, The Wire & More

HBO today will begin offering 500 hours of free programming including 20 Warner Bros. movies, 10 documentaries, and every episode of nine of HBO’s best original shows.

The offer, which starts today and runs until May, is designed to help Coronavirus shut-ins pass the time. But it will also help AT&T, which owns HBO, promote the new HBO Max streaming service which debuts in May. The service, which will include the HBO catalog as well as other programming, will cost $14.99 a month.

“To provide some entertainment relief for those doing their part to keep everyone safe and healthy in this time of social isolation, HBO is making almost 500 hours of top programming available to stream for free for a limited time on HBO Now and HBO Go — without a subscription,” HBO said in a statement.

The free series, which can be streamed at HBOnow.com, HBOGo.com, or the apps HBO Now and HBO Go, includes The Sopranos (pictured above), The Wire, Veep, True Blood, Six Feet Under, Ballers, Barry, Silicon Valley, and Succession. (Sorry, no Game of Thrones.)

(Note: As of 7 a.m. ET, the shows and movies were not free yet, but HBO says they will be free at some point today.)

In addition, you can watch The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Crazy, Stupid, Love, Pokémon Detective Pickachu, Arthur, The Bridges of Madison County, Empire of the Sun and 14 other movies from the Warner Bros. catalog.

HBO is also making available 10 documentaries including McMillions$, the recent critically-acclaimed account of how a criminal ring fixed the McDonald’s Monopoly contest.

— Phillip Swann

