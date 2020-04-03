AT&T Stops Selling U-verse TV

AT&T has announced that it’s no longer selling its U-verse TV service to new customers.

The telco made the announcement today on the U-verse page at ATT.com.

“To help our employees serve our existing customers, we’re no longer selling U-verse TV. Service for existing U-verse TV customers is not impacted,” the company states.

What’s unclear is whether the move is temporary due to the Coronavirus outbreak, or permanent due to falling U-verse subscription numbers, and AT&T’s strategic decision to make the new AT&T TV Internet TV service its primary video offering.

The TV Answer Man has asked AT&T for a clarification and will report back here if we get one.

(See our article, ‘What AT&T Plans to Do With U-verse,’ for more information.)

U-verse still has roughly four million subscribers, but it has lost roughly two million over the last five years. AT&T announced last month that it would no longer take online orders for U-verse, which it began fourteen years ago this June.

But now it’s no longer accepting any orders, which could be the beginning of the end of U-verse.

— Phillip Swann

