Coronavirus: Beware Of ‘Free Netflix’ Offer; It’s a Scam!

Q. I got a text saying I could get Netflix for free if I click on the link. The text says the free deal is because of the Coronavirus. No, I haven’t clicked on the link, but I am tempted to. Free is free. Do you know if this is legit? — Danny, Greenbelt, Maryland.

Danny, don’t do it!

There are multiple reports that scammers are sending e-mails and texts claiming to be from Netflix that say you can get the streaming service for free now due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are giving away totally free access to our platform for the period of isolation, until the virus is contained,” says one message.

But if you click on the link, the message goes to a web site that’s hip-deep in malware designed to steal your computer or mobile device’s most sensitive information.

So don’t click on the link. Don’t. Don’t. Don’t!

Even during a Coronavirus outbreak, don’t forget the old adage that if it’s too good to be true, it’s not true! And it’s not true that Netflix is handing out free subscriptions to make Coronavirus shut-ins feel better.

However, you might be happy to know that Netflix is giving away 30-day free trials at Netflix.com. The streamer often restricts its free trials to seven days, but now you can check out its expansive library of movies and shows for 30 days without paying a dime.

“Try us free for 30 days!” Netflix states. “If you enjoy your Netflix trial, do nothing and your membership will automatically continue for as long as you choose to remain a member. Cancel anytime before your trial ends and you won’t be charged. There’s no complicated contract, no cancellation fees, and no commitment. Cancel online anytime, 24 hours a day.”

Now that’s an offer you can trust.

Danny, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and be safe!

— Phillip Swann

