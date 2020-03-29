Netflix This Week: 48 New Titles, 10 Originals

Netflix this week (March 29-April 4) plans to add 48 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 10 originals.
The new titles will include Coffee and Kareem, a Netflix original dramatic film starring Ed Helms (The Office, Hangover) as a Detroit police officer who teams with an 11-year-old boy to take down a criminal mastermind; and season four of Nailed It!, a Netflix original reality show featuring baking contestants;
Netflix this week will also add Taxi Driver, the Martin Scorsese classic about urban alienation starring Robert DeNiro; Minority Report, the Steven Spielberg-directed sci-fi classic starring Tom Cruise as a detective who can predict crimes; Molly’s , a drama based on a real-life female hustler who’s busted for running celebrity poker games; The Matrix trilogy starring Keanu Reeves; four installments of the Lethal Weapon series starring Mel Gibson, Danny Glover and Joe Pesci; and seasons one through six of Community (pictured above), the NBC comedy starring Joel McHale as a shifty lawyer (I’m not trying to be redundant) who’s forced to attend community college.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:
April 1
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet — Netflix Comedy Special
How to Fix a Drug Scandal — Netflix Documentary
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show — Netflix Comedy Special
Nailed It!: Season 4 — Netflix Original
Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 — Netflix Original
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
Deep Impact
God’s Not Dead
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly’s Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
Thursday, April 2
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
Friday, April 3
Coffee & Kareem — Netflix Film
La Casa de Papel (Money Heist): Part 4 — Netflix Original
Money Heist: The Phenomenon — Netflix Film
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy — Netflix Family
StarBeam — Netflix Family
April 4
Angel Has Fallen
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann