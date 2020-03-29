Netflix This Week: 48 New Titles, 10 Originals

Netflix this week (March 29-April 4) plans to add 48 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 10 originals.

The new titles will include Coffee and Kareem, a Netflix original dramatic film starring Ed Helms (The Office, Hangover) as a Detroit police officer who teams with an 11-year-old boy to take down a criminal mastermind; and season four of Nailed It!, a Netflix original reality show featuring baking contestants;

Netflix this week will also add Taxi Driver, the Martin Scorsese classic about urban alienation starring Robert DeNiro; Minority Report, the Steven Spielberg-directed sci-fi classic starring Tom Cruise as a detective who can predict crimes; Molly’s , a drama based on a real-life female hustler who’s busted for running celebrity poker games; The Matrix trilogy starring Keanu Reeves; four installments of the Lethal Weapon series starring Mel Gibson, Danny Glover and Joe Pesci; and seasons one through six of Community (pictured above), the NBC comedy starring Joel McHale as a shifty lawyer (I’m not trying to be redundant) who’s forced to attend community college.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

April 1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet — Netflix Comedy Special

How to Fix a Drug Scandal — Netflix Documentary

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show — Netflix Comedy Special

Nailed It!: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 — Netflix Original

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

Thursday, April 2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Friday, April 3

Coffee & Kareem — Netflix Film

La Casa de Papel (Money Heist): Part 4 — Netflix Original

Money Heist: The Phenomenon — Netflix Film

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy — Netflix Family

StarBeam — Netflix Family

April 4

Angel Has Fallen

