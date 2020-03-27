Coronavirus: Sling TV Offers 14-Day Free Trial

Sling TV, the live streaming service owned by Dish, is offering a 14-day free trial of its news-heavy Blue package to help stay at-home Americans keep abreast of the latest Coronavirus updates.

The 45-channel Blue package, which normally costs $30 a month ($20 a month for the first month) includes such news channels as CNN, Fox News Channel, HLN, MSNBC, Bloomberg TV, Cheddar News, Newsy and Local Now.

“With more states and municipalities issuing shelter-in-place orders, everyone needs the latest information to do their part,” said Warren Schlichting, group president of Sling TV. “We’re hoping to motivate Americans to stay home, and stay informed during this critical time.”

The plan also features several entertainment channels such as A&E, Bravo, HGTV, the Cartoon Network, Nick Jr., and the Food Network.

The 14-day free trial offer will be available until April 5. (Sling TV normally offers a 7-day free trial for its Blue and Orange base packages.) You do not have to enter a credit card number to use the free trial.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

