Coronavirus: Roku Offers Free Month Of Showtime, Epix

Roku is now offering 30-day free trials of Showtime, EPIX and 20 other premium channels to help Coronavirus shut-ins pass the time.

Called ‘Home Together,’ the Roku initiative requires you to redeem each free trial on The Roku Channel, which can be found in the device’s channel menu. And take note: If you don’t cancel before the 30-day free trial expires, you will be charged the regular subscription rate for the next month.

But if you’re okay with that, here’s the list of 30-day free trials now available in the Roku Channel.

Showtime

EPIX

Noggin (30-day trial available starting 4/1/20)

Lifetime Movie Club

History Vault

Smithsonian

Hallmark

A&E Crime Central

AcornTV

UMC

UP Faith & Family

FitFusion

GaiamTV

Screambox

Hopster

Shout! Factory

Baeble Music

MHz Choice

ZooMoo

Grokker

Hi-Yah!

Fandor

Roku notes that other streaming services such as CBS All Access are also now offering extended free trials. In addition, the company’s Roku Channel features a variety of free movies and TV shows.

Photo above: Emmy Rossum in Showtime’s Shameless.

— Phillip Swann

