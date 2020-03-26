Coronavirus: AT&T TV, DIRECTV Offers Free HBO, Epix, More

AT&T-owned TV services today are kicking off a free preview of four premium channels as a way to help Coronavirus shut-ins pass the time.

DIRECTV and U-verse subscribers today will be able to watch Starz for free until April 2. Then, on April 2, Epix will be available for free until April 16 for subscribers to DIRECTV, U-verse, AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now.

Finally, subscribers to all four AT&T-owned TV services will get HBO and Cinemax for free from April 17 to April 20. (Pictured above: Evan Rachel Wood from HBO’s Westworld, now in season three.)

The premium preview is the latest effort from the telco to help soothe anxieties as more Americans are forced to stay home to avoid getting the virus. Last week, AT&T announced that it would add the following channels to DIRECTV and U-verse subscriber lineups if they don’t already have them:

News

BBC World News , CNBC, CNN, CNN International, Fox Business Network, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, One America News Network

Entertainment

American Heroes, Aspire, AWE, AXS TV, Comedy.TV, Cooking Channel, Crime & Investigation, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Eleven Sports, FM, Fuse, FX Movie Channel, fyi, Great American Country, GSN, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HDNET MOVIES, IFC, Justice Central, LMN, MGM HD, MTV Live, Nat Geo WILD, OWN, Oxygen, Science Channel, ShortsTV, Smithsonian Channel, Sony Movie Channel, SundanceTV, The Weather Channel, Travel Channel, TV One, UPtv, WGN America

Kids

Discovery Family, Disney Jr., Disney XD, Nick Jr., Universal Kids

Spanish Language

Azteca, Bandamax, Canal 22 Internacional, CANAL ONCE, Centroamérica TV, Cine Estelar, Cine Mexicano, Cine Nostalgia, Cinelatino, De Película, De Película Clásico, Discovery En Español, Discovery Familia, Enlace, Estrella TV, FOROtv, Galavisión, GoITV, History En Español, HITN, MegaTV, Multimedios, Nuestra Tele, Pasiones, Telefe, TUDN, TV Chile, Televisión Española, UNIVERSO, Univision tlnovelas, ViendoMovies, V-me, WAPA América

“Movies and television have always been a welcome escape in difficult times. With many people staying at home, we’re giving our video customers additional content at no cost during this time,” AT&T says at its web site.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

